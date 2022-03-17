AAP born by deceiving Anna movement: Vij

Hours after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took an oath on Wednesday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and said: “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was born out of deceit. People of Punjab have selected them, but only time will tell if AAP will be able to fulfil its promises.”

“The party leaders used Anna Hazare’s movement for their political ambitions,” he said in Ambala.

Earlier in the day, Vij heard people’s grievances at his residence and later watched the movie ‘The Kashmir Files.’ “An effort has been made through the movie to show the fake secularism of the Congress party,” Vij said.