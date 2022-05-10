AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released.
He visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He said the AAP government is committed to restoring the glory of all 12,560 villages of the state. He also announced that the Punjab government would contribute to the development of Ransinh Kalan village by developing a crematorium, stadium and Verka booth and assured to make all possible efforts to set up a mohalla clinic in the village.
Dhaliwal said the drive to free the panchayat lands from illegal occupation would not be stopped by any means. “The support of the people is essential for the success of this campaign,” he said.
He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves. “They will be fully accommodated. Action will be taken against those who will not support the government and the administration. Most of the lands were allegedly encroached upon by politicians and government officials,” he said.
“It is a tragedy for our country that the elected representatives are not aware of their rights. That is why the Punjab government has decided that panchayats will be made aware of the Panchayati Raj Act. Similarly, the representatives of progressive panchayats like Ransinh Kalan village would be tasked to make other panchayats aware of how to develop the villages. Gram Sabha would be held all over Punjab from June 1 to June 26 in which a blueprint for the development of villages will be prepared,” he said. He alleged that Punjab had been ruined by the Akalis and the Congress together.
-
2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran's Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
-
SC directs holding of HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 from May 20
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the holding of mains examination of the Haryana Civil Service (judicial branch), 2021, from May 20. A bench of justice Vineet Saran and justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Public Service Commission informed that the exams can be held on the said dates.
-
SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreements between Punjab & Delhi
A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.
-
Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party played down the meeting.
-
Haryana Police to bring accused Akashdeep, Jashandeep on production warrant for interrogation
In an effort to trace the network of four suspected Khalistani terrorists, the Haryana police will now take their two Punjab-based accomplices on production warrant for interrogation. Akashdeep and Jashandeep, who were arrested by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively for their alleged links with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists, were allegedly involved in delivering consignments of arms and ammunitions transported from Pakistan, said investigators in Karnal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics