AAP ignoring families of farmers who died by suicide due to financial losses: BJP Kisan Morcha

BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar visited two families of farmers who died by suicide in Bathinda district and demanded compensation for the aggrieved families
Published on May 02, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

: BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar on Sunday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring the families of farmers who died by suicide allegedly due to a financial crisis driven by crop losses.

Chahar visited two such families at Bajak and Gehri Butter villages in Bathinda district and demanded compensation for the aggrieved families.

He announced to grant 50,000 to both families and assured more financial assistance to meet their education and other expenses.

Chahar, also a Lok Sabha MP from Fatehpur Sikri, said the AAP leadership claims to disburse heavy compensation to farmers in Delhi whereas, in Punjab the affected families have been ignored.

“Numerous cases were reported from different parts of Punjab where farmers took the extreme step after low production of wheat this year.

The affected families said no representative from the Punjab government visited them,” he added.

