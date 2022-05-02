AAP ignoring families of farmers who died by suicide due to financial losses: BJP Kisan Morcha
: BJP Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar on Sunday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring the families of farmers who died by suicide allegedly due to a financial crisis driven by crop losses.
Chahar visited two such families at Bajak and Gehri Butter villages in Bathinda district and demanded compensation for the aggrieved families.
He announced to grant ₹ 50,000 to both families and assured more financial assistance to meet their education and other expenses.
Chahar, also a Lok Sabha MP from Fatehpur Sikri, said the AAP leadership claims to disburse heavy compensation to farmers in Delhi whereas, in Punjab the affected families have been ignored.
“Numerous cases were reported from different parts of Punjab where farmers took the extreme step after low production of wheat this year.
The affected families said no representative from the Punjab government visited them,” he added.
-
To reduce patient load, AIIMS to start health centre in Bathinda by May-end
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, is coming up with an off-campus outdoor patient department (OPD) at an urban health centre (UHC) in the city's Beant Nagar to reduce the institute's patient load. AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the state health authorities have handed over the possession of the UHC building to the institute recently and OPD services would begin by the May-end.
-
Under attack, Shiv Sena returns to its belligerent roots
Mumbai: Reciting a line from the 17th-century hymn of Ramdas Swami's 'Maruti Stotra', chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned last week that if Shiv Sena was confronted, it would show the opponents the true meaning of 'Bheemroopi Maharudra' (the one with the strength of Bheem, the wrathful one). Thackeray's statement came amid the ongoing political drama over the Hanuman Chalisa row. This time, the party is in power and was provoked, political observers said.
-
Huge turnout for silent protest to oppose communal politics in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Citizens from various walks of life gathered near the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra on Sunday to oppose the ongoing communal politics in the state. The crowd rooted for brotherhood among communities and they were of the view that communal politics threatens harmony and the secular fabric of the nation. Tushar Gandhi, author, and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi said that the gathering was spontaneous and the crowd came voluntarily.
-
Patiala clash: Key accused Parwana among six more held
Patiala : Police on Sunday arrested the main conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, and five others in connection with the clash between two groups near the Kali Devi Temple in Patiala that left four people injured on April 29. Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (Patiala range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said: “Main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana has been arrested from Mohali.” He said that Parwana is already facing the four FIRs.
-
Heat wave conditions begin to abate in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai: Temperatures across interior Maharashtra appreciably reduced on Sunday, on day four of the ongoing heat wave, with nine of the India Meteorological Department's weather stations in the Vidarbha subdivision (from a total of 10) seeing reductions in the daytime maximum temperature reading. Heat wave alerts continue to be in place for Monday in Wardha and Akola districts, while Chandrapur is on alert till Tuesday. Akola and Amravati showed the most perceptible reduction in temperature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics