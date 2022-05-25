Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP launches ‘March for Change’ outreach campaign
AAP on Wednesday launched its “Badlav Yatra” or “March for Change”, an outreach campaign aimed at presenting itself as the third alternative in the political landscapes of the hill state.
AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said that the "Badlav Yatra" or "March for Change", an outreach campaign, will be taken out in all the 68 assembly segments of Himachal within a fortnight during which the party workers will hold a dialogue with the public over key issues.
AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said that the “Badlav Yatra” or “March for Change”, an outreach campaign, will be taken out in all the 68 assembly segments of Himachal within a fortnight during which the party workers will hold a dialogue with the public over key issues. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on May 25, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

: Looking to expand its footprints in poll-bound Himachal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its “Badlav Yatra” or “March for Change”, an outreach programme aimed at presenting itself as the third alternative in the political landscapes of the hill state.

The march was taken out in Hamirpur, Nahan and Karsog assembly segments on the first day of the campaign. The AAP workers also moved door to door to apprise the people about the policies and programmes of the party.

AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said that the marches will be taken out in all the 68 assembly segments of Himachal within a fortnight during which the party workers will hold a dialogue with the public over the key issues like education, health and employment.

He said that AAP was fast emerging as the best and most powerful alternative to the traditional bipolar politics of Congress and BJP in Himachal.

“Like other parties, our outreach programme is not a one-way dialogue. It is a two-way interaction with the public on the issues which have a direct impact on their lives,” said Pandit.

“We are not presenting only our view but would also listen to their opinion,” he added.

At the same time, the AAP leader said the party workers will also make the public aware of the “anti-people policies” of the incumbent BJP government.

He claimed that fed up with the BJP and Congress, the people of Himachal were ready for a change and give AAP a chance in the upcoming elections.

Govt running away from debate on edu system

Pandit also took a dig at the Jai Ram Thakur-led government over the ‘deteriorating’ education system in the state.

Instead of improving the standard of education, the state government tries to divert attention from the issue by issuing a political statement.

He said that AAP has challenged the Himachal education minister for a debate on Delhi versus the Himachal model.

“However, the government and the education minister are running away from debate,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson said the BJP government has proved to be a complete failure in the health sector as well. Even, the people in the home district of the chief minister are forced to take to the streets for better health services, he said.

He also cornered the BJP regime over the police recruitment paper leak case and alleged that instead of taking a strong action the state government is trying to sweep the case under the carpet.

“This also is an indication of government’s direct involvement in the paper leak,” he alleged accusing the government of betraying lakhs of unemployed youth of the state.

