AAP launches ‘March for Change’ outreach campaign
: Looking to expand its footprints in poll-bound Himachal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its “Badlav Yatra” or “March for Change”, an outreach programme aimed at presenting itself as the third alternative in the political landscapes of the hill state.
The march was taken out in Hamirpur, Nahan and Karsog assembly segments on the first day of the campaign. The AAP workers also moved door to door to apprise the people about the policies and programmes of the party.
AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit said that the marches will be taken out in all the 68 assembly segments of Himachal within a fortnight during which the party workers will hold a dialogue with the public over the key issues like education, health and employment.
He said that AAP was fast emerging as the best and most powerful alternative to the traditional bipolar politics of Congress and BJP in Himachal.
“Like other parties, our outreach programme is not a one-way dialogue. It is a two-way interaction with the public on the issues which have a direct impact on their lives,” said Pandit.
“We are not presenting only our view but would also listen to their opinion,” he added.
At the same time, the AAP leader said the party workers will also make the public aware of the “anti-people policies” of the incumbent BJP government.
He claimed that fed up with the BJP and Congress, the people of Himachal were ready for a change and give AAP a chance in the upcoming elections.
Govt running away from debate on edu system
Pandit also took a dig at the Jai Ram Thakur-led government over the ‘deteriorating’ education system in the state.
Instead of improving the standard of education, the state government tries to divert attention from the issue by issuing a political statement.
He said that AAP has challenged the Himachal education minister for a debate on Delhi versus the Himachal model.
“However, the government and the education minister are running away from debate,” he said.
The AAP spokesperson said the BJP government has proved to be a complete failure in the health sector as well. Even, the people in the home district of the chief minister are forced to take to the streets for better health services, he said.
He also cornered the BJP regime over the police recruitment paper leak case and alleged that instead of taking a strong action the state government is trying to sweep the case under the carpet.
“This also is an indication of government’s direct involvement in the paper leak,” he alleged accusing the government of betraying lakhs of unemployed youth of the state.
-
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
-
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
-
Body of Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried in Meham; two arrested
The body of a Haryanvi singer, who was missing since May 11, was found buried in Haryana's Meham, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people were arrested in connection with the murder. Sangeeta alias Divya had gone missing on May 11, and her family living in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area reported it on May 14, they said. One of them picked her up from Delhi, drugged her and then killed her.
-
‘Dawn of new politics’: Kejriwal lauds Mann for sacking minister
Lauding Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and his party will not even spare its own leaders found involved in it. Hitting out at the opposition, Kejriwal said that they are a loss of words and are clueless about how to spin this narrative in their favour and against the AAP.
-
Investor awareness programme held at Chandigarh Press Club
Citizens Awareness Group, in association with Securities Exchange Board of India, organised an investor-awareness programme at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Tuesday. Here, investors were educated about the available investment opportunities, and rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market. CAG chairman Surinder Verma, SEBI assistant general manager Mohita S Dahiya and NSE senior manager Sanjeev Talukdar addressed the event, which was attended by around 100 investors. Rana Baldev Singh of Rajeev Market Sector 37 was later granted bail.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics