AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected CKD president
: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar South Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar was on Sunday elected as the president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), a 118-year-old Sikh organisation, by a margin of 158 votes.
A total of 329 members of the CKD, that runs more than 50 educational institutes, various human welfare institutions including orphanages, old age homes and health centres, cast their votes with secret ballot papers.
Nijjar got 243 votes, while his opponent Sarabjit Singh secured only 85 votes. One vote was cancelled.
Being a vice president of the CKD, Nijjar was working as officiating president after the death of president Nirmal Singh since March this year. The election process was completed under the supervision of returning officers Waryam Singh, Narinder Singh Khurana and Harjit Singh Tarn Taran.
A noted radiologist, Nijjar defeated his two strong opponents—Inderbir Singh Bolaria (Congress) and Talbir Singh Gill (SAD) in Amritsar South during the recently held Punjab assembly elections. In 2017, he lost to Bolaria.
During CKD presidential polls, he was also supported by the members of rival political parties — Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
“All the members of the CKD should work rising above the groups and with mutual cooperation. I hope I will get cooperation from all the members in leading the organisation to new heights,” he said after being elected.
He also promised to provide books, uniform on low prices to students of the schools run by the CKD. He also assured that free education will be provided to the students belonging to financially weak families, besides bringing reforms in the educational institutions.
Responding to a query on conflict of interests as he is both the ruling party MLA as well as the CKD president, he said, “I will manage it. Though both are conflicting matters, I will manage it”.
Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction
MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction. Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district. He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.
Hanuman Chalisa to be played over Loudspeaker at temples, says Sri Rama Sene chief Muthalik
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting. When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday. They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during Farrukh's two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.
