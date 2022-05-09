AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected CKD president

: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar South Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar was on Sunday elected as the president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), a 118-year-old Sikh organisation, by a margin of 158 votes.

A total of 329 members of the CKD, that runs more than 50 educational institutes, various human welfare institutions including orphanages, old age homes and health centres, cast their votes with secret ballot papers.

Nijjar got 243 votes, while his opponent Sarabjit Singh secured only 85 votes. One vote was cancelled.

Being a vice president of the CKD, Nijjar was working as officiating president after the death of president Nirmal Singh since March this year. The election process was completed under the supervision of returning officers Waryam Singh, Narinder Singh Khurana and Harjit Singh Tarn Taran.

A noted radiologist, Nijjar defeated his two strong opponents—Inderbir Singh Bolaria (Congress) and Talbir Singh Gill (SAD) in Amritsar South during the recently held Punjab assembly elections. In 2017, he lost to Bolaria.

During CKD presidential polls, he was also supported by the members of rival political parties — Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“All the members of the CKD should work rising above the groups and with mutual cooperation. I hope I will get cooperation from all the members in leading the organisation to new heights,” he said after being elected.

He also promised to provide books, uniform on low prices to students of the schools run by the CKD. He also assured that free education will be provided to the students belonging to financially weak families, besides bringing reforms in the educational institutions.

Responding to a query on conflict of interests as he is both the ruling party MLA as well as the CKD president, he said, “I will manage it. Though both are conflicting matters, I will manage it”.