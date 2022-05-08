AAP MLA Nijjar likely to face tough contest in CKD presidential election

: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar South Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar is likely to face a tough fight in the presidential election of the Chief Khalsa Diwan scheduled to be held on Sunday, a contest that was earlier viewed as leaning towards him to acquire the top post of the 118-year-old Sikh organisation.

The poll was necessitated following the death of president Nirmal Singh. Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD after Nirmal’s demise. Nearly 300 members will cast their votes in the poll.

CKD member Sarabjit Singh, son of former CKD president and ex-MP of Amritsar Kirpal Singh, is in the fray against Nijjar.

Being an MLA of the ruling party in Punjab, Nijjar is being considered as a strong candidate and the poll was viewed as one-sided contest earlier, but the developments in the last few days have created challenges for him and made the contest closer, according to the insiders.

Earlier, CKD’s executive committee, in which Nijjar and his loyalists have influence, resolved to conduct the election with show of hands by the members in the meeting of its general house.

However, after the intervention of CKD member and chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the committee had to change its decision and agreed to conduct the polls with secret ballot papers.

The decision of conducting polls with secret ballot papers has given advantage to Sarabjit, who was elected as vice president of the CKD in the last general elections.

Besides this, on Sarabjit’s plea, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh directed the returning officers to ensure that no non-amritdhari member cast his or her votes in compliance of the constitution of the CKD that runs over 50 educational institutes, besides other human welfare institutions such as orphanages, old age homes, health centres etc.

Since scores of the CKD members are non-amritdhari, Takht’s directive may dent the support for Nijjar if it is followed strictly.

