AAP MLA Nijjar likely to face tough contest in CKD presidential election
: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar South Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar is likely to face a tough fight in the presidential election of the Chief Khalsa Diwan scheduled to be held on Sunday, a contest that was earlier viewed as leaning towards him to acquire the top post of the 118-year-old Sikh organisation.
The poll was necessitated following the death of president Nirmal Singh. Nijjar became the officiating president of the CKD after Nirmal’s demise. Nearly 300 members will cast their votes in the poll.
CKD member Sarabjit Singh, son of former CKD president and ex-MP of Amritsar Kirpal Singh, is in the fray against Nijjar.
Being an MLA of the ruling party in Punjab, Nijjar is being considered as a strong candidate and the poll was viewed as one-sided contest earlier, but the developments in the last few days have created challenges for him and made the contest closer, according to the insiders.
Earlier, CKD’s executive committee, in which Nijjar and his loyalists have influence, resolved to conduct the election with show of hands by the members in the meeting of its general house.
However, after the intervention of CKD member and chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the committee had to change its decision and agreed to conduct the polls with secret ballot papers.
The decision of conducting polls with secret ballot papers has given advantage to Sarabjit, who was elected as vice president of the CKD in the last general elections.
Besides this, on Sarabjit’s plea, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh directed the returning officers to ensure that no non-amritdhari member cast his or her votes in compliance of the constitution of the CKD that runs over 50 educational institutes, besides other human welfare institutions such as orphanages, old age homes, health centres etc.
Since scores of the CKD members are non-amritdhari, Takht’s directive may dent the support for Nijjar if it is followed strictly.
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula. The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India. “We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country's youngest sporting talent to our state,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
