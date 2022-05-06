AAP MLA ‘stops’ MC team from snapping sewer connection of an illegal colony in Ludhiana

The ongoing drive by municipal corporation (MC) against illegal sewer connections hit a roadblock after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (Sahnewal) Hardeep Mundian ‘restrained’ the MC officials from snapping the connection of one of the colonies in his constituency on Thursday.

As per the information, civic body team had gone to disconnect the illegal sewer connection in Khalsa colony— situated on the connecting road of 33-feet road and Bhamian Road— which falls outside the MC limits.

The Zone-B officials were however stopped from taking action stating that MC should give some time to the residents living in the area. Further, the officials were also asked to take action against the colonisers, rather than disconnecting the sewer lines as this leads to harassment of public.

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said the connection cannot be regularised as the colony is situated outside the MC’s limit and sewage is being dumped in MC lines illegally.

Despite attempts were made to reach MLA Mundian, he was not available for comments. When contacted in the evening, his office staff stated that the legislator was in Chandigarh for a meeting.

MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh said the MC officials have apprised him of the objections raised by AAP MLA Mundian. The department will look into it, but the drive will continue, he added.

Earlier, the MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections. These also included a number of colonies situated outside the MC’s limits, but had attached their connections with the MC sewer lines. The drive had been initiated after the colonisers failed to submit the documents or the regularisation fee with MC. The MC has disconnected sewer connections of over 20 colonies after the drive commenced on May 2.

MC snaps sewer connections of over 200 industrial units

During the drive conducted by MC in areas falling under Zone-C on Thursday, MC snapped sewer connections of over 200 industrial units, through which the untreated industrial waste was being dumped in the MC sewer lines in Kanganwal area (outside MC limits).

As per the officials, the owners of the units had attached their connection to a common sewer line, which was further attached with MC sewage system. The officials said these illegal connections put additional burden on MC sewer lines, choking the sewage system. Further, this illegal activity also adds to Buddha Nullah pollution.

Sewer connections of five more colonies snapped

The MC teams also disconnected sewer connections of five illegal colonies —Eco-Green Colony in Jugiana, Aggarwal Colony on Jaspal Bangar Road and Dinesh Properties, Neeraj Colony, and Dhillon Colony on Satsang Ghar Road (Lohara)— falling under Zone-C on Thursday.