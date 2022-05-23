Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP MLA, wife & son get 3 years in jail for assaulting kin’s family

The case against the AAP MLA pertained to a fight in 2011 between his family with that of his wife’s sister Paramjit Kaur who had a land dispute with the lawmaker’s family.
Published on May 23, 2022 08:54 PM IST
An AAP MLA was sentenced to three years in jail along with three others, including his wife and son, for assaulting his sister-in-law’s family over 11 years ago.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rupnagar Ravi Inder Singh, however, granted bail to the AAP’s Patiala (Rural) MLA Balbir Singh and others after announcing the quantum of their sentences.

Besides Singh, those who were sentenced but given bail are his wife Rupinder Kaur, son Rahul and another person, Parminder Singh.

The four were sentenced following their conviction for offences under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The case against them was registered in June 2011 at the Chamkaur sahib police station in Rupnagar district on a complaint by Paramjit Kaur.

The complainant had accused Singh and his family of assaulting her family.

The court had framed charges in the case in August 2017. 

