AAP MLA, wife & son get 3 years in jail for assaulting kin’s family
An AAP MLA was sentenced to three years in jail along with three others, including his wife and son, for assaulting his sister-in-law’s family over 11 years ago.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rupnagar Ravi Inder Singh, however, granted bail to the AAP’s Patiala (Rural) MLA Balbir Singh and others after announcing the quantum of their sentences.
Besides Singh, those who were sentenced but given bail are his wife Rupinder Kaur, son Rahul and another person, Parminder Singh.
The case against the AAP MLA pertained to a fight in 2011 between his family with that of his wife’s sister Paramjit Kaur who had a land dispute with the lawmaker’s family.
The four were sentenced following their conviction for offences under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The case against them was registered in June 2011 at the Chamkaur sahib police station in Rupnagar district on a complaint by Paramjit Kaur.
The complainant had accused Singh and his family of assaulting her family.
The court had framed charges in the case in August 2017.
-
Punjab: Squatters get time till June 30 to voluntarily leave panchayat land
The Punjab government has given illegal occupiers time till June 30 to voluntarily relinquish possession of panchayat land, after which action will be initiated to evict them. Rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced this after meeting representatives of 23 farmers' bodies here on Monday. “The Punjab government is removing illegal occupants from panchayat lands after completing the legal process,” he said, while clarifying that no house will be demolished.
-
4.5 lakh govt jobs provided to youth in UP in 5 years: Guv
LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stated that 1.61 crore youth had been provided employment in the private sector through private investment while 60 lakh youth were linked to self-employment in Uttar Pradesh. “In the last five years, 4.5 lakh government jobs have been provided to the youth in UP by adopting a fair and transparent recruitment process,” she stated in her address to the joint sitting of both the houses of state legislature.
-
Govt ready for debate on any issue, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a debate and reply on any issues related to development, the poor, farmers, youths and women, in the state assembly. Adityanath said he hoped that the members would get some guidance from the governor's address to the two houses of state legislature and the debate over his government's achievements and its future plans.
-
Medical board examines Sidhu, recommends special diet in jail
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding special diet for him. According to sources at Rajindra Hospital, Sidhu has been recommended a high-fibre and low-fat diet, which includes fruits, and boiled vegetables.
-
Delhiites can enjoy free electric bus rides for three days, says Kejriwal govt
Delhiites will get free rides for three days on 150 electric buses that will be flagged off by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. "Happy & free travel for 3 days from Delhi Govt's end to Delhiites in the "150 electric buses" to be flagged off tomorrow, 24/5/2022 by honourable chief minister," read a tweet from the official handle of the city government. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
