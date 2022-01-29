AAP pitches Raghav Chadha to campaign for party nominee from Amritsar East

With Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dakl (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the fray in the high-stake Amritsar East constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked its Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha to start the election campaign of its candidate Jeeven Jyot Kaur from the segment.

Chadha on Friday addressed a press conference in support of Kaur and lambasted both Sidhu and Majithia, a former minister, saying that both were undeserving candidates.

“No public service can be expected from Majithia as he is an accused in a drug case. Then there is Navjot Sidhu who has been representing Amritsar for the last 15 years as an MP and MLA but has done nothing for the people,” he said.

Chadha appealed to the people not to fall prey to false promises of traditional parties and politicians.

“Elect someone who will respond to your phone calls and be there with them for the next 5 years. All surveys are showing that AAP is forming government in Punjab. People should not waste their vote. Your one vote will lay the foundation for the future of your children,” said Chadha.

