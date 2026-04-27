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AAP protests across Punjab against defectors

Protesters took to the streets in multiple districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Barnala, Sangrur, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mohali, terming the MPs switching sides a “grave betrayal” of Punjab’s mandate

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda/sangrur
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AAP leaders and workers on Sunday continued to hold protests at several places across Punjab against the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who quit the party and aligned with the BJP.

AAP leaders and workers holding a protest at the Fire Brigade Chowk in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Protesters took to the streets in multiple districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Barnala, Sangrur, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mohali, terming the MPs switching sides a “grave betrayal” of Punjab’s mandate.

They also raised slogans against the MPs and burnt their effigies, asserting that those who sided with the BJP under pressure and opportunism will neither be forgiven nor accepted by the people of Punjab.

In Barnala, AAP workers and leaders staged a protest on Sanghera road outside the Trident Group factory, owned by Rajinder Gupta, who is among the seven defecting MPs.

The other six include Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Harbhajan Singh alongside Swati Maliwal from Delhi. While all seven have left the AAP, only three — Chadha, Pathak and Mittal — have formally joined the BJP so far.

In Fazilka, AAP legislator Narinder Pal Singh Sawna led a protest where he termed the seven parliamentarians as opportunists and “gaddar”.

 
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