AAP protests across Punjab against defectors

AAP leaders and workers on Sunday continued to hold protests at several places across Punjab against the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who quit the party and aligned with the BJP. AAP leaders and workers holding a protest at the Fire Brigade Chowk in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Protesters took to the streets in multiple districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Barnala, Sangrur, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mohali, terming the MPs switching sides a “grave betrayal” of Punjab’s mandate.

They also raised slogans against the MPs and burnt their effigies, asserting that those who sided with the BJP under pressure and opportunism will neither be forgiven nor accepted by the people of Punjab.

In Barnala, AAP workers and leaders staged a protest on Sanghera road outside the Trident Group factory, owned by Rajinder Gupta, who is among the seven defecting MPs.

The other six include Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Harbhajan Singh alongside Swati Maliwal from Delhi. While all seven have left the AAP, only three — Chadha, Pathak and Mittal — have formally joined the BJP so far.

Cabinet minister and Lehragaga MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal during a protest in Sangrur said AAP had witnessed many ups and downs and that such incidents did not affect the stature of the ruling party in Punjab.

In Pathankot, minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk also criticised the defectors and said, “These MPs were elected with the support of AAP MLAs to represent Punjab’s interests. Instead of raising Punjab’s voice, they have stabbed the state and the party in the back.”

MLAs Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban and Master Jagsir Singh from Bhucho were seen carrying placards with slogans against the MPs during a protest held at the Fire Brigade Chowk in Bathinda city.

Several senior AAP leaders, including party’s state spokesperson Neel Garg, Sugarfed chairperson Navdeep Singh Jeeda and Punjab Forest Development Corporation chairperson Rakesh Puri, joined the protest.

In Fazilka, AAP legislator Narinder Pal Singh Sawna led a protest where he termed the seven parliamentarians as opportunists and “gaddar”.