AAP RS member Sahney takes up issue of youths in Russia with Jaishankar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Sahney said that he has also reached out to the Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov and Roman Babushkin, deputy chief of Mission in India, for the swift release of youth. “I am in constant contact with the distressed families and have obtained active phone numbers of the stranded youths. These have been shared with the Indian embassy officials so that they can facilitate direct assistance for their repatriation,” he said in a statement.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday made an urgent request to external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Indian ambassador to Russia Pawan Kapoor for immediate take action to repatriate seven Indian youths stranded in Russia.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney (File)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sahney said that on December 27, 2023, seven Indian youths, five of them from Punjab, had travelled to Russia on visitor visas and claimed that due to an unfortunate misunderstanding, they inadvertently entered Belarus from Russia by road. Lacking the necessary visas they were apprehended by Russian authorities. They have reportedly been coerced by Russian police into signing an agreement to serve in their army as helpers for one year, under threat of facing imprisonment for up to ten years for their unauthorised entry into Belarus, he added.

