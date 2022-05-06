AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran

The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karam Singh said, “The accused was coming on a motorcycle. On spotting the police party, he tried to take a u-turn but we followed him. Realising that he will be caught, he threw a small polythene bag on the roadside. When we asked him, he revealed that the bag contained heroin.”

The bag containing the contraband was recovered from the spot.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balraj Singh said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to on-day police remand.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders were quick to attack the AAP over the matter. Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “While AAP leaders claim to work towards eradicating drug menace from the state, their own workers are embroiled in the drug trade.”

AAP’s Khadoor Sahib in-charge Baljit Singh Khehra said, “I am not aware of the matter. Many leaders and workers had joined the party before elections. If anyone has done anything wrong, action should be taken as per the law.”