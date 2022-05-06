Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran

The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
The accused (face covered) in police custody in Tarn Taran on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 06, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Tarn Taran

The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karam Singh said, “The accused was coming on a motorcycle. On spotting the police party, he tried to take a u-turn but we followed him. Realising that he will be caught, he threw a small polythene bag on the roadside. When we asked him, he revealed that the bag contained heroin.”

The bag containing the contraband was recovered from the spot.

Sub-inspector (SI) Balraj Singh said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to on-day police remand.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, opposition leaders were quick to attack the AAP over the matter. Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “While AAP leaders claim to work towards eradicating drug menace from the state, their own workers are embroiled in the drug trade.”

AAP’s Khadoor Sahib in-charge Baljit Singh Khehra said, “I am not aware of the matter. Many leaders and workers had joined the party before elections. If anyone has done anything wrong, action should be taken as per the law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP