AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karam Singh said, “The accused was coming on a motorcycle. On spotting the police party, he tried to take a u-turn but we followed him. Realising that he will be caught, he threw a small polythene bag on the roadside. When we asked him, he revealed that the bag contained heroin.”
The bag containing the contraband was recovered from the spot.
Sub-inspector (SI) Balraj Singh said the accused was produced in a local court on Thursday and sent to on-day police remand.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders were quick to attack the AAP over the matter. Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “While AAP leaders claim to work towards eradicating drug menace from the state, their own workers are embroiled in the drug trade.”
AAP’s Khadoor Sahib in-charge Baljit Singh Khehra said, “I am not aware of the matter. Many leaders and workers had joined the party before elections. If anyone has done anything wrong, action should be taken as per the law.”
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response. Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal. There was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually.
PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year. “Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged.
