AAP sarpanch’s murder in Tarn Taran: Landa Harike gang claims responsibility in viral post

Harbarinder Singh, AAP leader and sarpanch of Thathina Mahantan village, was shot dead at the wedding from a close range by the two assailants on Wednesday. An AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, according to police. The killing came nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead at a wedding.

A day after an AAP sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding in Thathina Mahantan village, the Landa Harike gang has claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified social media post on Thursday.

On Thursday, a social media post that went viral purportedly from the Landa Harike gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The post alleged that the sarpanch was a witness against their associate, Sukhwinder alias Noni, in a criminal case. It further described the killing as a “trailer” and warned of more attacks. The post also cautioned the police against carrying out alleged encounters of “innocent persons.” Police have not verified the authenticity of the claim.

According to reports, Sukhwinder Noni had allegedly demanded ransom from a businessman in 2024, and Harbarinder Singh was a co-complainant and witness in that case.

Speaking over phone, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said: “We cannot disclose anything at this stage as it will hamper the investigation.”

According to reports, police have rounded up a few persons in this connection, but officials refused to confirm it.

After the sarpanch’s murder, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Patti, Jagbir Singh and station house officer (SHO), Sarhali, Gurvinder Singh, over lapses in preventive policing.

Police had earlier said that the case was being investigated from all possible angles in a scientific and technical manner. They said that based on the investigation so far, there appeared to be no angle of threat or extortion.The possibility of personal enmity or a revenge angle appeared to be strong, police had said.