AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents.

Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party’s state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party’s ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.

“The First Lady of the US had shown her willingness to visit government schools and hospitals in Delhi to see the change. Common people are hassled over rampant corruption in Haryana and are looking towards AAP as a hope,” he said.

“Our Delhi government provides free bus transportation to women, and free water and electricity. Due to poor policies of the Haryana government, an unemployed 23-year-old youth had ended life in Bhiwani,” he added.

After reaching his native village, the former president of Delhi University student union, Arun Hooda said he is overwhelmed by the support given by elders, women and youths here.

“The party has given me a big responsibility and I will try to spread the party’s ideology among the masses,” the AAP Haryana youth president added.

Kejriwal to hold rally in Kurukshetra on May 29

KARNAL Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party’s campaign for political change in Haryana by organising a rally in Kurukshetra on May 29, said AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta. He said the Kurukshetra rally will be historic. “The rally from the land of Mahabharta will begin the fight of ‘dharma’ for development and education in India. AAP will change Haryana as well as the country,” he said. AAP workers also held a protest in Karnal over unscheduled power cuts, rising inflation and fuel and LPG prices.