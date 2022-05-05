AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents.
Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party’s state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party’s ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
“The First Lady of the US had shown her willingness to visit government schools and hospitals in Delhi to see the change. Common people are hassled over rampant corruption in Haryana and are looking towards AAP as a hope,” he said.
“Our Delhi government provides free bus transportation to women, and free water and electricity. Due to poor policies of the Haryana government, an unemployed 23-year-old youth had ended life in Bhiwani,” he added.
After reaching his native village, the former president of Delhi University student union, Arun Hooda said he is overwhelmed by the support given by elders, women and youths here.
“The party has given me a big responsibility and I will try to spread the party’s ideology among the masses,” the AAP Haryana youth president added.
Kejriwal to hold rally in Kurukshetra on May 29
-
Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19). Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi's Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening.
-
Assault case: Pratapgarh police ‘bulldoze’ house of one, damage houses of five others
Out to arrest 6 people involved in a case of assault on a youth, the Pratapgarh police on Wednesday allegedly demolished the house of one accused, while causing damages to the residences of five others. According to report, one a resident of Misirpur, Abhishek Singh, was assaulted and injured by miscreants on Tuesday afternoon. Accused Kechul mother Badrunissa alleged that police demolished her thatched house with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
-
8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
-
New Khalistan recruits sans ideological conviction: Punjab Police probe
The probe into pro-Khalistan modules busted in Punjab recently has revealed that foreign-based terrorists and their local handlers are using money to lure the state's youth, who in fact lack ideological conviction. According to an internal analysis of the intelligence wing of Punjab Police, made available by a highly placed source, most of those arrested in these cases belong to non-Sikh families with poor financial background.
