AAP should shun petty politics, release Haryana’s water share: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi should shun petty politics over water and insist that its own government in Punjab releases Haryana’s share of 3.5 million acre foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

“Haryana is at present releasing more than 1,049 cusecs of water to Delhi. We cannot deprive our state of water and give Delhi more than their legitimate share. I promise that the day Punjab gives our legitimate share, we will increase Delhi’s current water share,” Khattar said at a press briefing.

He said on February 29, 1996, the Supreme Court had directed Haryana to provide an additional 330 cusecs of water per day to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi’s share in water was 719 cusecs per day.

“In compliance with these orders, Delhi is being given 1,049 cusecs of water every day. The Delhi government is now lying about the water issue, which is unfortunate,” Khattar said.

He added that the state had certainly faced power shortage of up to 1,800 MW this year due to non-availability of power from multiple sources and the onset of early summer.

“The electricity consumption has increased this year as compared to last year. At present, the demand for electricity is 700 to 800 lakh units more than last year,” he said.

Also, presently maximum demand of the state has reached 9,874 MW. Since May 16, we have been able to supply electricity equal to the consumption, he added.

The CM said the state has also started getting about 600 MW power from Adani Power Ltd. Also, by May 30, an additional 600 MW power is likely to be available from second unit of Khedar plant, he said.

With the increased availability, the supply schedule for AP subscribers will be increased to uninterrupted eight hours per day. This demand is likely to increase even more from June 1 as paddy cultivation would start and from June 15 the sowing of paddy will start.