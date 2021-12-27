AAP slams govt for making poor go to houses of MLAs for stickers

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi government for making poor beneficiaries go to the houses of the Congress legislators for barcode stickers for below the poverty line (BPL) cards so that they can get their ration.

In a statement, AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer slammed the state government for this blatant misuse of official power for the party. “Before coming to power in 2017, the Congress promised the moon to people, but after forming the government they brushed off each one of their promises. Instead of providing employment, free plots, etc, they cancelled lakhs of BPL cards of poor families,” he said.

Accusing the state government of politicising the government schemes, Hayer said: “If a person does not support the Congress, will he be denied ration? It is like the Congress government has no regard for the poor people of the state.”

He warned the Congress that people would not forget such misdeeds and hold them accountable in upcoming elections.

Comparing the governance of Channi and Kejriwal, the AAP MLA said that the Delhi government was trying its best to make the lives of common people easy by providing services at their doorsteps, but the Channi government was taking advantage of welfare programmes to suit their political agendas.