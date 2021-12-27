Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP slams govt for making poor go to houses of MLAs for stickers
chandigarh news

AAP slams govt for making poor go to houses of MLAs for stickers

Hayer says the Congress promised the moon to people, but after forming the government they brushed off each one of their promises
AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
Published on Dec 27, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi government for making poor beneficiaries go to the houses of the Congress legislators for barcode stickers for below the poverty line (BPL) cards so that they can get their ration.

In a statement, AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer slammed the state government for this blatant misuse of official power for the party. “Before coming to power in 2017, the Congress promised the moon to people, but after forming the government they brushed off each one of their promises. Instead of providing employment, free plots, etc, they cancelled lakhs of BPL cards of poor families,” he said.

Accusing the state government of politicising the government schemes, Hayer said: “If a person does not support the Congress, will he be denied ration? It is like the Congress government has no regard for the poor people of the state.”

He warned the Congress that people would not forget such misdeeds and hold them accountable in upcoming elections.

Comparing the governance of Channi and Kejriwal, the AAP MLA said that the Delhi government was trying its best to make the lives of common people easy by providing services at their doorsteps, but the Channi government was taking advantage of welfare programmes to suit their political agendas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out