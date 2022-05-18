AAP slams Jai Ram govt over deteriorating education system; baseless allegations, says BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the bipolar politics in Himachal, on Tuesday announced that education and healthcare will be its main poll planks in the state assembly elections scheduled for later this year.
AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with students and teachers to get the first-hand account of the education standards in Himachal Pradesh.
“The Jai Ram government has ruined the education system in the state where government schools are being closed down, while private schools are given free hand to loot the public,” Sisodia said at an event in Shimla.
“I was delighted to know that people of Himachal have become aware of the education of their children and perhaps for the first time in the country, a debate is being held on education in a poll-bound state,” he added.
“It’s a historic day for Himachal that people from different sections and far-off places have come here to discuss the education quality in the state. The facts you have told me paints a grim picture of education in the hill state,” Sisodia said.
He said the AAP government in Delhi improved the education quality in the Capital’s government schools. “If it happened in Delhi, it can also happen in Himachal,” he said, adding that the Congress was equally to be blamed for the poor condition of state’s government schools.
AAP’s event stage managed: BJP
The AAP should stop this kind of tantrum as it only misleads the public, BJP’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said on Tuesday, terming Sisodia’s allegation of poor education standards baseless.
In terms of progress in education, Himachal is only in competition with Kerela and its literacy rate is more than 96%, he added.
“We would like to ask Sisodia where Delhi stands in terms of education. It is way behind Himachal,” he said, adding that 14 lakh students are enrolled in the government schools and six lakh are getting education in the higher education institutions in HP.
“Sisodia is making misleading claims to draw political mileage ahead of the elections. Himachal’s topography is different from Delhi’s, so there is no need of drawing a parallel,” Sharma said.
-
President to preside over CUHP’s 6th convocation on June 10
President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the sixth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh. The convocation will be held on June 10, said CUHP V-C Prof Sat Prakash Bansal. Apart from him, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, governor of Himachal Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state education minister Govind Singh Thakur will also attend the convocation.
-
Jai Ram announces CBI probe into HP constable recruitment paper leak
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the question paper leak case that compelled his government to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held in the last week of March. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. He said two persons have been arrested.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 20 again
A day after the tricity's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 10 after 26 days, they shot up to 20 on Tuesday. On Monday, six people had tested positive in the tricity - three in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. But on Tuesday, the number rose to eight in Chandigarh, seven in Mohali and five in Panchkula. Those found infected in the UT are residents of Sectors 10, 11, 14 and 15.
-
Chandigarh to get dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday chaired the second state-level Narco Coordination Center meeting, which was convened by Narcotics Control Bureau, deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. At the meeting, it was decided that a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be set up in Chandigarh, to be headed by an inspector general-rank officer. To be managed by the cyber cell of the UT Police, the project will also rope in college students and volunteers.
-
Auto driver held for raping 15-year-old in Chandigarh forest
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in the forest area in Sector 50 in broad daylight on Sunday. Police said the accused, Pawan, 31, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49, is married and has three children. She was taken to the Sector 49 police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics