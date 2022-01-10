AAP to abide by EC directions, says door-to-door campaign their forte

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that his party would abide by the Election Commission’s instructions pertaining to campaigning for the upcoming polls in the state.

Mann said the AAP was a specialist in the door-to-door campaign and would quickly adapt to online campaigning for the February 14 polls. “This kind of campaigning suits us a lot,” he said at a press conference here, advocating public debates between top state leaders of various parties to enumerate their achievements, promises and roadmap.

The EC has announced that no political rallies, roadshows or street corner meets will be allowed till January 15 in any of the five states going to polls, clamping restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19. Political parties have been asked to focus on virtual rallies rather than large in-person gatherings.

Mann said the AAP already has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. “The loot of government coffers will be stopped, exchequer will be replenished and its money will be used for the welfare of people and the state,” he added, stressing social sectors such as education and health.

AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera were also present.

Go door-to-door, says Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed the party volunteers in Punjab in a virtual meeting, asked them to go on door-to-door campaigning. “In the next one month, we have to reach every doorstep of every household. Every booth should have a team of 10 workers who go to every house,” he said, advising them to be cautious, wear masks and follow all the norms in view of the rising Covid cases. “Digital and social media are going to serve a very significant role in these elections,” the AAP leader said, calling the party volunteers as masters of this game.

