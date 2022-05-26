AAP to contest upcoming Haryana municipal elections on party symbol

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s May 29 Kurukshetra rally.

This was announced by party’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta here on Wednesday. “An exercise is underway to select the candidates and a survey is being conducted in this connection. The party will field candidates in all 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils that will go to the polls on June 19,” Gupta told reporters.

The filing of nominations will start on May 30, while the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6. The results would be declared on June 22.

Gupta said the AAP will field candidates with clean image and no criminal case. He said unemployment, corruption, poor condition of government schools and rickety health infrastructure in the state will be the key poll planks for the party.

“The AAP is the only political party that can wipe out corruption. We have proved this in Delhi and now in Punjab. A wave seeking change is sweeping across Haryana,” he said, adding that the AAP will launch an anti-corruption crusade at grassroots level in the state.