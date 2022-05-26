AAP to contest upcoming Haryana municipal elections on party symbol
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s May 29 Kurukshetra rally.
This was announced by party’s Haryana in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta here on Wednesday. “An exercise is underway to select the candidates and a survey is being conducted in this connection. The party will field candidates in all 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils that will go to the polls on June 19,” Gupta told reporters.
The filing of nominations will start on May 30, while the scrutiny of papers will be done on June 6. The results would be declared on June 22.
Gupta said the AAP will field candidates with clean image and no criminal case. He said unemployment, corruption, poor condition of government schools and rickety health infrastructure in the state will be the key poll planks for the party.
“The AAP is the only political party that can wipe out corruption. We have proved this in Delhi and now in Punjab. A wave seeking change is sweeping across Haryana,” he said, adding that the AAP will launch an anti-corruption crusade at grassroots level in the state.
-
Chandigarh residents demand scrapping of 3% extra stamp duty on property transfers done through general power of attorney
Residents and real estate stakeholders have demanded withdrawal of the extra stamp duty of 3% on property transfers which are done on basis of general power of attorney. A UT official said, “This extra stamp duty of 3% is being charged as per provisions of entry 48(f) of schedule-1 of Indian stamp Act, 1899.”
-
Gurpreet Gogi pulls up Ludhiana ISBT authorities for poor state of toilets
Conducting a surprise inspection at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal on Wednesday, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi pulled up authorities for the poor condition of toilets. During the inspection, the toilets were found to be in a deplorable condition. The legislator also checked cleanliness at the bus stand and in a few government-run buses. He also interacted with the passengers and enquired about any problems being faced at the inter-state bus terminal.
-
Punjab education department initiates inquiry after head teacher caught ‘stealing’ rice
The Punjab education department on Wednesday initiated an inquiry after a head teacher of a government school was allegedly caught stealing rice meant for students by locals in Jandiala town of Amritsar district. Jandiala MLA and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the education department to probe the matter after a video clip of the incident went viral.
-
Offence involving economic well-being of state cannot be quashed on basis of a compromise: High court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has reiterated that an offence involving financial and economic well-being of the state cannot be quashed on the basis of a compromise.
-
UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1
G smart prepaid meters at the consumers' households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development. “The Union power ministry has agreed to UPPCL's demand for installation of 4-G smart meters from July 1 and also replacement of existing meters based on outdated 2-G/3-G technology because of which meters often malfunction,” an official said.
