Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP will end mafia raj in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

AAP will end mafia raj in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised to end the “mafia raj” in Punjab and provide facilities to the people with the revenues generated
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann addressing a public rally at Faridkot on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann addressing a public rally at Faridkot on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised to end the “mafia raj” in Punjab and provide facilities to the people with the revenues generated.

Mann was in Faridkot to campaign for AAP candidate Gurdit Singh Sekhon. Addressing a rally, he alleged the previous Akali-BJP and present Congress government encouraged sand, cable and drugs mafia and partnered in their illegal trades.

“We do not take any share in the mafia, but we do share the pain and sufferings of people,” he said. “The AAP has only one policy: facilitate people with the public money. We have done the same in Delhi and will do it in Punjab too when voted to power. We’ll provide good education, health facilities, free electricity and water,” he said.

Slamming Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mann said he is imitating AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal by promising 2,000 per month to women besides free LPG cylinders and other freebies. “Now, Sidhu should tell from where this money will come. Have they got any note printing machine now?” asked Mann.

Calling the Congress government very weak and unstable, he said it was leading to sacrilege incidents and blasts in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out