AAP will end mafia raj in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised to end the “mafia raj” in Punjab and provide facilities to the people with the revenues generated.

Mann was in Faridkot to campaign for AAP candidate Gurdit Singh Sekhon. Addressing a rally, he alleged the previous Akali-BJP and present Congress government encouraged sand, cable and drugs mafia and partnered in their illegal trades.

“We do not take any share in the mafia, but we do share the pain and sufferings of people,” he said. “The AAP has only one policy: facilitate people with the public money. We have done the same in Delhi and will do it in Punjab too when voted to power. We’ll provide good education, health facilities, free electricity and water,” he said.

Slamming Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mann said he is imitating AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal by promising ₹2,000 per month to women besides free LPG cylinders and other freebies. “Now, Sidhu should tell from where this money will come. Have they got any note printing machine now?” asked Mann.

Calling the Congress government very weak and unstable, he said it was leading to sacrilege incidents and blasts in the state.