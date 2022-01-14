Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP will get rid of Punjab’s debt, fill treasury: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

AAP will get rid of Punjab’s debt, fill treasury: Bhagwant Mann

Blaming successive Congress and Akali governments for the present fiscal situation of Punjab, AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann said assets of ruling party leaders have kept increasing manifold
AAP state president Bhagwant Mann presented his party’s blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the party would get rid of the state’s 3 lakh debt, fill the government treasury and fulfil its guarantees if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Blaming the successive Congress and Akali governments for the present fiscal situation of the state, Mann said Punjab continues to reel under ever-increasing debt, while assets of ruling party leaders have kept increasing manifold. “The AAP has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab, under which pro-people policies, such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, and development of agriculture and of industries, have been formulated,” he said at a press conference in Mohali, while presenting his party’s blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer.

The AAP leader said that out of the state’s treasury of 1.68 lakh crore, 30,000-35,000 crore is being looted every year through corruption and mafia. “We will put an end to this on priority. Sand mafia is robbing Punjab of revenue worth 20,000 crore every year. Transport, excise and land grabbing mafias will also be stopped,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP