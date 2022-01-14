AAP will get rid of Punjab’s debt, fill treasury: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the party would get rid of the state’s ₹3 lakh debt, fill the government treasury and fulfil its guarantees if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blaming the successive Congress and Akali governments for the present fiscal situation of the state, Mann said Punjab continues to reel under ever-increasing debt, while assets of ruling party leaders have kept increasing manifold. “The AAP has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab, under which pro-people policies, such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, and development of agriculture and of industries, have been formulated,” he said at a press conference in Mohali, while presenting his party’s blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer.

The AAP leader said that out of the state’s treasury of ₹1.68 lakh crore, ₹30,000-35,000 crore is being looted every year through corruption and mafia. “We will put an end to this on priority. Sand mafia is robbing Punjab of revenue worth ₹20,000 crore every year. Transport, excise and land grabbing mafias will also be stopped,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}