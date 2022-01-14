AAP will get rid of Punjab’s debt, fill treasury: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the party would get rid of the state’s ₹3 lakh debt, fill the government treasury and fulfil its guarantees if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Blaming the successive Congress and Akali governments for the present fiscal situation of the state, Mann said Punjab continues to reel under ever-increasing debt, while assets of ruling party leaders have kept increasing manifold. “The AAP has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab, under which pro-people policies, such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, and development of agriculture and of industries, have been formulated,” he said at a press conference in Mohali, while presenting his party’s blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer.

The AAP leader said that out of the state’s treasury of ₹1.68 lakh crore, ₹30,000-35,000 crore is being looted every year through corruption and mafia. “We will put an end to this on priority. Sand mafia is robbing Punjab of revenue worth ₹20,000 crore every year. Transport, excise and land grabbing mafias will also be stopped,” he said.