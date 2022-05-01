Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

AAP will push Punjab into further debt if it stays in power: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring takes a jibe at Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for ordering probe into ₹3 lakh cr debt accrued by state, reminds him of ₹7,000 cr loan taken by his govt in first 40 days
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann whether he will order an investigation into the 7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days. (HT File)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking a jibe at chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for ordering an investigation into about 3 lakh crore debt accrued by the state over the last several decades, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked him whether he will also order an investigation into the 7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days.

“AAP has really done in 40 days, what other parties could not accomplish in 50 years,” he remarked in a statement, while taunting the Mann-led government for fiscal mismanagement.

Warring further said that at this rate, the AAP government will burden the state by another 3.2 lakh crore if it stays in power for five years.

