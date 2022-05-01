Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP will push Punjab into further debt if it stays in power: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
chandigarh news

AAP will push Punjab into further debt if it stays in power: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring takes a jibe at Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for ordering probe into 3 lakh cr debt accrued by state, reminds him of 7,000 cr loan taken by his govt in first 40 days
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann whether he will order an investigation into the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days. (HT File)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann whether he will order an investigation into the 7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days. (HT File)
Published on May 01, 2022 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking a jibe at chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for ordering an investigation into about 3 lakh crore debt accrued by the state over the last several decades, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked him whether he will also order an investigation into the 7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days.

“AAP has really done in 40 days, what other parties could not accomplish in 50 years,” he remarked in a statement, while taunting the Mann-led government for fiscal mismanagement.

Warring further said that at this rate, the AAP government will burden the state by another 3.2 lakh crore if it stays in power for five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • With 21 patients recovering from the disease, Punjab’s active Covid case count stood at 191. (HT Photo)

    Punjab logs 21 new Covid infections

    Punjab logged 21 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its positivity rate to 0.18%. As per the medical bulletin, released by the state health department, SAS Nagar had the highest number of new cases (7), followed by Ludhiana 5, and Amritsar and Patiala with three cases each. The positivity rate of SAS Nagar was 2.05%, Ludhiana 0.13%, Amritsar 0.24% and Patiala 0.67%. Punjab has so far recorded 7,59,615 Covid-19 infections and 17,748 deaths.

  • A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

    Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.

  • Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant

    Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of 22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio in the state, was asked to resign by BJP leaders for failure to stop Patiala violence despite intelligence inputs in advance. (HT Photo)

    Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.

  • We may soon scan the CCTV cameras in the complex premises,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station. (Stock Pic)

    SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society

    Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out