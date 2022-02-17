AAP will create safe environment for business: Kejriwal tells Punjab voters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised to eliminate “inspector raj, raid raj and illegitimate tax” to create a safe environment for business if his party comes into power in the state.

“If any of our MLAs or ministers asks for share from a trader, we will take an immediate action,” he said at a press conference. He was accompanied by AAP’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal alleged that the leaders of Akali Dal and Congress used to ask traders for weekly cuts, and if people refused to pay, they were intimidated with threats of raids.

He also accused the previous governments of registering false cases to intimidate people who raised their voice against crime, corruption and mafia. “Our government will end the ‘parcha raj,” he said, promising to cancel all false cases. Mann also assured the businessmen and traders of Punjab that they would work to make them a partner in the government.

Campaigning in favour of various assembly constituencies of Jalandhar, Kejriwal said, “If you want corruption, mafia and bureaucracy to end, then bring the AAP into power.” Vouching for Bhagwant Mann, the AAP supremo said, “Earlier the people of Punjab did not have a good and honest option. This time, we have a very honest leader, Bhagwant Mann, as the chief ministerial candidate. This time, we don’t want to be deceived.”

Appealing to voters, Mann said, “You have a chance to change the fortune of your children if you bring in AAP. We will improve the education and medical system, end mafia and corruption, solve the problem of electricity and water, and provide employment to youth and to save farmers from debt.”

Kejriwal promises Ravidas Temple in Delhi

The AAP chief also paid obeisance at the Ravidas temple during his visit to Jalandhar. He said the AAP government will get a Ravidas Temple built in Delhi and ask the Centre-led by Bharatiya Janata Party to clear hurdles. It is pertinent to mention that a 500-year-old Ravidas temple at Tuglakabad in New Delhi was demolished in 2019.