AAP workers gheraoed BJP offices in Haryana against Kejriwal’s arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Tuesday gheraoed Bharatiya Janata Party offices in Haryana against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy.

In Rohtak, party’s Haryana unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda led the protest outside the BJP office. The party workers, including Dhanda, wore helmets to condemn police action on protesting AAP workers outside Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra last week.

“There is anger among people over the manner in which an honest chief minister was arrested during the night hours. No jail can keep Kejriwal behind for a long time. The people will teach a lesson to this arrogant Union government in general polls,” he added.

Dhanda said the BJP has built big party offices in the country’s district by taking ‘corruption amount’ in the form of electoral bonds.

“The medicine companies whose samples failed were given again permission to continue their functioning as they had given money to BJP in the form of electoral bonds. A person like Naveen Jindal, who faced coal scam allegations was given a BJP ticket from Kurukshetra. The others accused like Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar and money others who were facing serious corruption charges were never interrogated by ED as they are supporting BJP,” he added.

The AAP workers were detained in Fatehabad, Hisar and some other parts and were later released in the evening.