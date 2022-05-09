AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leading the protests, the party’s organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.

Taking a jibe at the state’s home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, the leader said, “When the prices were raised from ₹400 to ₹450, incumbent home minister of the state, Anil Vij protested naked in the market. Now, the prices have crossed ₹1000 and he is absent.”