chandigarh news

AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation

Gagandeep Kapoor, AAP’s organisation secretary, criticised the state’s home minister and Ambala MLA Anil Vij for his inaction on the suffering on the common man
AAP leaders and party workers staging a protest against inflation in Ambala (HT Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country.

Leading the protests, the party’s organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.

Taking a jibe at the state’s home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, the leader said, “When the prices were raised from 400 to 450, incumbent home minister of the state, Anil Vij protested naked in the market. Now, the prices have crossed 1000 and he is absent.”

