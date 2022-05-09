AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country.

Leading the protests, the party’s organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.

Taking a jibe at the state’s home minister and local MLA Anil Vij, the leader said, “When the prices were raised from ₹400 to ₹450, incumbent home minister of the state, Anil Vij protested naked in the market. Now, the prices have crossed ₹1000 and he is absent.”