AAP’s decision to give Sahnewal ticket to Congress turncoat Hardeep Mundian ruffles feathers

At a time when opposition parties are taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for poaching their leaders and giving them tickets to fight the upcoming state assembly elections, it has now come to fore that this has led to resentment within the party as well.

A section of the AAP leaders are up in arms against the party’s decision to give Hardeep Mundian a ticket from Sahnewal constituency. Mundian had recently joined the party fold after quitting the Congress,

At least five others, including Pardeep Khalsa, Baljit Grewal, Rachhpal Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Parminder Singh, all holding offices in the state and district unit of the party, have objected to the party’s decision to give him a ticket.

Terming Mundian a corrupt leader, the leaders are said to have registered their resentment with the party high command.

Pardeep Khalsa said, “He (Mundian) had joined the party around 3-4 months ago and now he has been announced as the party candidate from Sahnewal constituency. He was initially with the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and had joined Congress after the party came to power in 2017 and now he has come to AAP.”

“Five of us from the constituency have submitted our demand to the party high command to change the candidate. We are not demanding that the party ticket be given to any one of us, the high command can choose any other volunteer also. But Mundian is a corrupt leader and has been changing parties for his vested interests. He should not have been given the party ticket and we have urged the party to reconsider the decision,” said Khalsa while adding that if the party fails to change the candidate, then they will chalk out a further action plan.

Meanwhile AAP state spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said the decision to allot the party ticket is taken by the high command. Even if some workers and office bearers are against the decision, they should submit their objections at the party-level rather than opposing the high command’s decision and the candidate in public.

Four of the five candidates announced in Ludhiana by AAP are turncoat leaders. These include Daljit Grewal from Ludhiana east, Madan Lal Bagga from North constituency, Kulwant Sidhu from Atam Nagar and Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana central. AAP worker Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina has been announced as candidate from South, while no candidate has been announced from Ludhiana West.

Mundian was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.