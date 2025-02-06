AAP’s lone councillor in House Mehta elected Bathinda mayor

Bathinda: Within minutes of being sworn in as a first-time councillor, 26-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Padamjeet Singh Mehta was elected mayor of Bathinda on Wednesday afternoon. This marks the first time the AAP has secured the top civic seat in Bathinda, the largest urban local body in South Malwa. Within minutes of being sworn in as a first-time councillor, 26-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Padamjeet Singh Mehta was elected mayor of Bathinda on Wednesday afternoon. This marks the first time the AAP has secured the top civic seat in Bathinda, the largest urban local body in South Malwa.

In the 50-member House, Mehta secured 33 votes, defeating Congress candidate Baljinder Singh Thekedar, who received 15 votes. Three councillors remained absent. The voting was done by show of hands. The election was supervised by Faridkot divisional commissioner Manjit Singh Brar.

Mehta, who won a bypoll in December last year, was the only councillor elected on an AAP ticket. His victory was made possible through support from councillors across party lines, including members of the Congress, which holds 26 seats. Over the past few months, seven councillors from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress defected to the AAP.

Mehta is the son of Amarjit Singh Mehta, president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and a prominent businessman in Bathinda. Amarjit played a key role in securing political support for his son, who holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Westminster, UK.

The mayoral seat had been vacant for over a year following the removal of Raman Goyal, a close aide of former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal. Goyal was ousted on November 16, 2023, after losing a no-confidence vote from her former Congress colleagues. Manpreet later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), deepening rift within Congress. The local body has 10 Congress councillors, who were expelled from the party for being close to Manpreet.

In an unexpected twist, AAP MLA from Bathinda Urban, Jagroop Singh Gill, voted for the Congress candidate. Gill said the AAP had not officially announced a mayoral candidate, nor had he been consulted in the decision-making process. “A group of councillors loyal to Manpreet Badal and the SAD supported Padamjeet Mehta. My conscience didn’t allow me to side with them, so I voted for the Congress nominee,” he said.

Following the defeat, Congress leader and senior deputy mayor Ashok Kumar called for the expulsion of party councillors who supported Mehta. Meanwhile, AAP state president Aman Arora, who was present in Bathinda, hailed Mehta’s victory as a testament to public support for the party’s governance in Punjab.