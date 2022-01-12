Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP’s Raghav Chadha files criminal defamation against Patiala resident
chandigarh news

AAP’s Raghav Chadha files criminal defamation against Patiala resident

AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has filed a criminal defamation case against Saurabh Jain from Patiala. Chadha’s advocate said that all the allegations made by Jain are false
AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha’s advocate said all the allegations made by Patiala resident Saurabh Jain are false and baseless. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has filed a criminal defamation case against Saurabh Jain from Patiala. In a statement, Chadha’s advocate said that all the allegations made by Jain are false and baseless. It claimed that various elements are trying to hurt Chadha’s reputation. According to the statement, allegations made by Jain about corruption and money being involved for election tickets are false and part of a pre-concerted campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP