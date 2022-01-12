Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP’s Raghav Chadha files criminal defamation against Patiala resident
chandigarh news

AAP’s Raghav Chadha files criminal defamation against Patiala resident

AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has filed a criminal defamation case against Saurabh Jain from Patiala. Chadha’s advocate said that all the allegations made by Jain are false
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha has filed a criminal defamation case against Saurabh Jain from Patiala. In a statement, Chadha’s advocate said that all the allegations made by Jain are false and baseless. It claimed that various elements are trying to hurt Chadha’s reputation. According to the statement, allegations made by Jain about corruption and money being involved for election tickets are false and part of a pre-concerted campaign.

