AAP’s Rampal is Phagwara mayor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rampal Uppal was elected as the mayor of Phagwara municipal corporation on Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rampal Uppal was elected as the mayor of Phagwara municipal corporation on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Despite being 14 votes short of the majority mark of 26 in the 51-member House, the AAP managed to elect its mayor with support from the opposition councillors apart from Congress during the mayoral elections held in the presence of former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court justice Harbans Lal (retd).

The AAP got the support of councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and independent councillors during voting with ward number 18 councillor Uppal securing 26 votes.

AAP also won the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Tejpal Singh Basra, a councillor from ward number 14, was elected as senior deputy mayor, while ward number 16 councillor Vipin Krishan Sood was elected deputy mayor.

Congress had won 18 seats, while AAP was a distant second with 12 votes.

BJP and SAD had four councillors each, while BSP won three seats. There were six independents in the House.

Congress MLA from Phagwara Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, who is an ex-officio member of the House, alleged foul play by the ruling party in connivance with the authorities conducting the elections.

“We had a clear-cut majority of 26 members after the presiding officers asked for a show of hands to claim the majority. The AAP had the support of only 24 members but still managed to elect their mayor,” Dhaliwal alleged.

Dhaliwal added that the Congress would soon file the petition with the high court regarding the election procedure.

“The meeting ended abruptly as only the name of the mayor was announced in the meeting. The AAP leadership later announced the names of the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor in the press conference,” Dhaliwal alleged. Congress also presented 26 councillors who supported them before the media after the polls.

Senior Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa were also present.

“This was the first time that the former judge of high court was appointed as an independent observer for the mayoral elections in Punjab but the AAP still managed to win the elections using unfair means. Earlier, they had hijacked the local bodies elections,” Warring said.

On the other hand, AAP state president Aman Arora said that the councillors across the party lines supported the AAP.

“The Congress has a habit of making baseless and illogical statements. They made the same statements accusing us (AAP) of foul play in Ludhiana and Amritsar mayoral elections as well, but the high court had refused to consider their pleas,” he said.

Arora said they will fulfil the promises made before the elections in order to ensure the overall development of the area.

In its manifesto, the ruling AAP had promised 50 electric buses, state-level status to Baba Gadhia stadium for promotion of sports, to declare Gurdwara Sukhchain road as a heritage route, ₹50 crore STP plant to solve sewage problems and transparent and legal commercialisation of market roads.