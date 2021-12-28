AAP’s victory in Chandigarh civic polls sign of ensuing change in Punjab: Kejri

Chandigarh: With the AAP emerging as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the party’s victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab, which will go to assembly polls early next year.

Congratulating his party’s winning candidates and workers, Kejriwal also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen “honest politics” of the AAP, rejecting the “corrupt politics” of its rival parties.

The BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous municipal corporation House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards, while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

“The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh municipal corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change,” he added.

Terming the Chandigarh municipal corporation polls as just a trailer, AAP leader and party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said the full picture is yet to come during Punjab assembly elections.

He thanked the people of Chandigarh for giving chance to the AAP, which contested elections here for the first time. He assured Chandigarh residents of clean governance.

AAP’s Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said people of the City Beautiful have given a historical verdict and proved that in democracy, electors are powerful than leaders.

Where Chandigarh residents proven that they like politics of development, Mann said that people of Punjab has already made their mind to give chance to AAP by ditching traditional parties.