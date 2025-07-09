Abohar bizman’s murder: Hours after arrest, 2 suspects killed in police encounter

Two suspects, believed to be involved in the broad daylight murder of an Abohar businessman, were killed in an encounter just hours after their arrest on Tuesday, when their accomplices opened fire at a police team that was taking the duo for weapon recovery, police said. A cop injured in encounter undergoing treatment in Abohar. (HT)

Textile firm owner Sanjay Verma (54) was gunned down by three assailants outside his showroom on Monday, triggering a sharp reaction from the Opposition that targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over “deteriorating law-and-order situation” in the state. The murder is being linked to the extortion threat Verma received days ago.

Giving details of the encounter, Ferozepur Range deputy inspector general Harmanbir Singh Gill and Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh, in a video statement, said: “The two suspects, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet, had given lift to the trio that gunned down Verma. During their interrogation, the two confessed to hiding the murder weapon and the clothes of the three assailants at an isolated spot near Peer Tibba, around 1.5 km from Abohar.”

“A police team, led by Abohar DSP (city) Sukhwinder Singh, took the accused to Peer Tibba for the recovery of evidence. However, their accomplices, who were already present at the location, opened fire at the police team. In the retaliatory action, both Ram Ratan and Jaspreet sustained gunshot injuries and later died,” DIG Gill said.

“A .30 bore pistol was recovered from the encounter site. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103 (murder) along with Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing,” said the SSP.

Earlier in the day, special director general of police (law and order), Arpit Shukla, visited the spot where Verma was killed. During a media interaction, he revealed that two suspects—identified as Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Patiala—had been arrested in connection with the case.

Police also said they have identified one of the accused as a local commission agent’s helper through CCTV footage and were closing in on the trio. “We have strong leads and are closing in on the culprits, including a 24-year-old helper of a local commission agent.” The helper, identified as Shakti of Azamgarh village in Abohar, has been missing from work since Saturday,” police had claimed.

Fazilka SSP said CCTV footage helped them identify Shakti, who was driving the motorcycle with the other two accused riding pillion. The trio abandoned the motorcycle in a lane near the government hospital in Abohar after firing 8-10 rounds at Verma as he stepped out of his Hyundai i20 outside his New Wear Well showroom.

A case of murder has been registered against Shakti and the two unidentified accused. They have been booked under the Arms Act, too.

Leaders cutting across party lines attended Verma’s cremation. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arun Narang, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann were present.

Grief turned into anger as Verma’s brother Jagat questioned the government’s inaction on gangsters. “Why is the government sheltering criminals despite us paying taxes honestly? Why are businessmen not safe in their own land?” he said, demanding justice for his brother.

Later, Sunil Jakhar said: “The incident has shocked not just the people of Abohar but citizens across Punjab. The AAP government has failed in its duty to protect honest citizens.” The Punjab BJP held a protest against the state government.

Warring blamed both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, accusing them of complete failure in tackling gangsterism in Punjab. “The state is witnessing a dangerous surge in gang wars. CM Bhagwant Mann must resign on moral grounds,” he said.

The incident has triggered outrage among the business community of the town, who are now demanding tighter security and swift justice.