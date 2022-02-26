Abohar man killed, three of family injured in car mishap

A resident of Abohar succumbed to injuries sustained when his car and a tractor-trolley collided in Dabwali in Haryana on Saturday. Three of his family members are undergoing treatment in hospitals of Sirsa and Abohar.

Raj Kumar was returning along with wife Rekha and daughter Hema along with a relative, Sunil Kumar, from Kalanwali near Dabwali when the accident occurred. Sunil and Raj Kumar were hospitalised in Sirsa, where the latter succumbed to injuries. His wife and daughter were admitted to a hospital in Abohar.

A case was registered against the tractor-trolley driver, who is absconding.