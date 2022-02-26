Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Abohar man killed, three of family injured in car mishap
chandigarh news

Abohar man killed, three of family injured in car mishap

Family was returning from Kalanwali when their car and tractor-trolley collided near Dabwali in neighbouring Haryana
The mangled remains of the car after it collided with a tractor-trolley in Dabwali on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car after it collided with a tractor-trolley in Dabwali on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A resident of Abohar succumbed to injuries sustained when his car and a tractor-trolley collided in Dabwali in Haryana on Saturday. Three of his family members are undergoing treatment in hospitals of Sirsa and Abohar.

Raj Kumar was returning along with wife Rekha and daughter Hema along with a relative, Sunil Kumar, from Kalanwali near Dabwali when the accident occurred. Sunil and Raj Kumar were hospitalised in Sirsa, where the latter succumbed to injuries. His wife and daughter were admitted to a hospital in Abohar.

A case was registered against the tractor-trolley driver, who is absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out