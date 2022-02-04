Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Abolition of SRO-43 arbitrary: Kashmir employees’ panel
chandigarh news

Abolition of SRO-43 arbitrary: Kashmir employees’ panel

The rule, SRO-43, which was notified 1994, provides a government job or cash compensation to a person who is a family member of a civilian, government employee or armed force personal killed in militancy-related action in J&K or a government employee who dies in harness other than due to militancy related action
Kashmir’s Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) called the government’s move to abolish SRO-43, under which a government job is provided to the next of kin of a deceased government employee on compassionate grounds, arbitrary and unjustified. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir’s Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) called the government’s move to abolish SRO-43, under which a government job is provided to the next of kin of a deceased government employee on compassionate grounds, arbitrary and unjustified.

EJAC president Mohd Rafique Rather said that the news had come as a shock for the government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. “We receive anti-employee dictates on a day-to-day basis which is causing us anxiety and frustration,” he said.

The rule, SRO-43, which was notified 1994, provides a government job or cash compensation to a person who is a family member of a civilian, government employee or armed force personal killed in militancy-related action in J&K or a government employee who dies in harness other than due to militancy related action.

As per minutes of a meeting held last month, Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole had directed all deputy commissioners to take beneficiaries of SRO-43 on board and inform them that henceforth the government will not provide employment after the death of their next to kin, and will pay a one-time compensation instead.

RELATED STORIES

However, Pole later clarified that there was no change in SRO-43 and it was up to the beneficiaries, whether they wanted to opt for a one-time compensation or government job.

Rather said the employees of J&K have been working in extremely adverse working conditions, but they were being “intimidated, harassed and humiliated on one pretext or the other.”

“Police personnel and power department employees among others lose their lives on a daily basis and their children are given a job under the said SRO. If this safeguard is abolished what will happen to such families who lose their source of income in the line of duty. Who would take care of their kith and kin and why will educated youngsters join the civil services?” he said, urging the lieutenant governor and chief secretary to be compassionate towards government employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP