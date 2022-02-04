Abolition of SRO-43 arbitrary: Kashmir employees’ panel

Kashmir’s Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) called the government’s move to abolish SRO-43, under which a government job is provided to the next of kin of a deceased government employee on compassionate grounds, arbitrary and unjustified.

EJAC president Mohd Rafique Rather said that the news had come as a shock for the government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. “We receive anti-employee dictates on a day-to-day basis which is causing us anxiety and frustration,” he said.

The rule, SRO-43, which was notified 1994, provides a government job or cash compensation to a person who is a family member of a civilian, government employee or armed force personal killed in militancy-related action in J&K or a government employee who dies in harness other than due to militancy related action.

As per minutes of a meeting held last month, Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole had directed all deputy commissioners to take beneficiaries of SRO-43 on board and inform them that henceforth the government will not provide employment after the death of their next to kin, and will pay a one-time compensation instead.

However, Pole later clarified that there was no change in SRO-43 and it was up to the beneficiaries, whether they wanted to opt for a one-time compensation or government job.

Rather said the employees of J&K have been working in extremely adverse working conditions, but they were being “intimidated, harassed and humiliated on one pretext or the other.”

“Police personnel and power department employees among others lose their lives on a daily basis and their children are given a job under the said SRO. If this safeguard is abolished what will happen to such families who lose their source of income in the line of duty. Who would take care of their kith and kin and why will educated youngsters join the civil services?” he said, urging the lieutenant governor and chief secretary to be compassionate towards government employees.