Absconding rape accused arrested in Zirakpur

The police, on Friday, arrested an accused who had been absconding after allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her and later abandoning her after she became pregnant. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Panipat, Haryana. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Panipat, Haryana, had been absconding after allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her and later abandoning her after she became pregnant. (iStock)

A zero FIR had been registered against Kumar by the victim at the women police station in Panchkula on January 15, 2025. Since the incident was related to Baltana, the case was transferred to the Baltana police for further investigation. Kumar had been on the run since the FIR was lodged.

Acting on a tip-off that Kumar had come to Zirakpur to meet an acquaintance, the police laid a trap and arrested him near Lucky Dhaba. He was produced before a Dera Bassi court and remanded to a three-day police custody.

According to police, the accused came in contact with the woman from Panchkula in 2017 when she had approached him for help in securing a job. He then called her to his rented accommodation in Baltana, where he allegedly raped her under the false promise of marriage. At the time, he concealed the fact that he was already married and had a daughter. When the woman discovered the truth, Kumar told her that he was about to get divorced and would marry her soon. Later, when the victim insisted on getting married after giving birth to a boy, Kumar severed all ties with her.

The woman then filed a complaint, accusing him of rape and making false promises of marriage and employment.