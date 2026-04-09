Ludhiana: Accelerate work on NHAI projects; says minister to officials

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday issued directions to officials concerned to accelerate the progress on critical National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects and address key infrastructure challenges in Ludhiana. Reviewing the progress of works related to Halwara airport, minister Sanjeev Arora instructed that all pending works be completed on priority . (HT File)

During a review meeting here, the minister directed the Raikot sub-divisional magistrate-cum-competent authority (land acquisition) to immediately hand over possession of the land acquired for the Ludhiana–Bathinda–Raikot highway to NHAI. He also ordered the immediate release of pending dues to landowners under the project.

Similarly, the district revenue officer-cum-competent authority (land acquisition) was instructed to take urgent steps to clear outstanding payments to landowners for the southern bypass project and ensure that the remaining land is handed over to the NHAI without delay.

Emphasising the strategic importance of ongoing infrastructure development, the minister stated that the three major NHAI projects—Ludhiana-Bathinda, Southern Bypass and Ludhiana-Ropar—worth over ₹1,904 crore, will collectively function as a ring road for Ludhiana. He highlighted that these projects will significantly enhance connectivity, particularly to the upcoming Halwara airport.

The NHAI project director, along with municipal corporation officials, was directed to prepare a detailed estimate for resolving drainage issues and ensuring proper rainwater disposal at Sherpur Chowk ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

Further, instructions were issued to the NHAI so as to ensure adequate lighting arrangements on the bridge at South City to facilitate safe movement of commuters. The minister also directed for the beautification of existing bridges, installation of proper signage and safety measures such as rumblers and cat eyes to curb accidents. The NHAI officials were also asked to identify and rectify black spots on major roads across the district to prevent accidents.

Reviewing the progress of works related to Halwara airport, the minister instructed that all pending works be completed on priority under strict supervision and that seamless road connectivity for the general public be ensured.

Taking note of the severe traffic congestion near Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road, the minister directed concerned authorities to improve traffic management and devise a permanent solution for rainwater drainage in the underbridge near the plant.