Accessibility, basic amenities at Ludhiana ISBT remain a distant promise

Despite repeated assurances by the district administration to make the Ludhiana interstate bus terminal disabled friendly and a public announcement by the state transport minister promising an upgrade of the terminal along with improvement of basic amenities, daily commuters continue to face inconvenience as visible changes on the ground remain limited. Ludhiana ISBT in dilapidated conditions despite assurances by the district administration to make it disabled friendly. (Manish/HT)

Although tactile pathways have been installed at the bus stand as part of ongoing accessibility works; passengers including senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities, say the overall condition of the bus terminal has seen little meaningful improvement. Long standing issues such as uneven and broken flooring, inadequate seating, poorly maintained washrooms and general lack of upkeep continue to cause discomfort to them, passengers added.

For commuters with visual impairments, the partial implementation of accessibility features has raised fresh concerns.

Sneha, a visually impaired commuter travelling to Ferozepur said, “The tactile tiles are there but they often lead to uneven surfaces or obstacles. In some places, the pathway abruptly ends or merges into broken flooring which increases the risk of falls without any railings and ramps in place.”

These concerns persist despite an inspection visit by the Ludhiana deputy commissioner on January 19, conducted to review the progress of works aimed at making the bus terminal more inclusive. The initiative is being implemented by the district administration in collaboration with Act Humane Foundation with a stated focus on improving accessibility for the differently abled population.

According to officials, Phase 1 of the project includes the installation of tactile pathways, Braille signage, safety railings, ramps and disabled friendly washrooms equipped with emergency alarm systems. Authorities have claimed that once this phase is fully completed, it will cater to more than 5,000 daily commuters by improving safety, accessibility and ease of movement within the terminal.

Meanwhile, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has announced that bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala and Bathinda will be modernised under a structured Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The proposed modernisation aims to address long standing infrastructure gaps and operational inefficiencies at major transport hubs used daily by workers, students, traders, tourists and industrial labourers.

According to the transport department, the modernisation will be carried out through Design Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer or Build-Operate-Transfer models, with plans for upgraded waiting areas, improved sanitation facilities, better lighting, signage, organised boarding systems, improved parking and traffic circulation, and enhanced crowd management during peak hours. The redesigned terminals are also expected to incorporate barrier free access to support senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

However, commuters argue that the benefits of these measures are yet to translate into real relief on the ground.

Arunika Jain, a passenger travelling to Chandigarh said, “There is a clear gap between what is announced and what we are experiencing on a daily basis. There are no adequate arrangements for safe drinking water, waiting rooms are poorly maintained, washrooms meant for disabled citizens are usually closed, seating is insufficient during peak hours and basic hygiene standards are routinely compromised, making travel severely uncomfortable.”

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways said, “The initiative to upgrade the Ludhiana bus stand is currently under active consideration at the head office level. The department is in the process of preparing a detailed report following which the work is expected to be initiated within the next 15 days.”