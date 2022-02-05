Accident victim from Himachal Pradesh gives new lease of life to six

A 50-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER on February 1 after a serious accident in Himachal Pradesh, gave a new lease of life to six patients after his family decided to donate his organs.

Among the patients, who are suffering from end-stage organ failure, one is located at Delhi, another at Chennai and two more at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Besides, the deceased’s corneas helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at PGIMER.

The Himachal Pradesh resident was grievously injured in a head-on collision on January 27. He was referred to PGIMER on January 28, but succumbed to his injuries.

“Our mission at PGIMER is to honour the donor family’s decision, perhaps the hardest and incredibly moving one of their lives,” said Dr Surjit Singh, director, PGIMER.

Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent-cum-head, department of hospital administration, PGIMER, and nodal officer, ROTTO (north), said, “Respecting the family’s decision, we secured the patient’s heart, lungs, kidneys and corneas. As the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for heart and lungs in PGIMER, we immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals and the heart was allocated to a 44-year-old BSF personnel in Delhi, admitted in AIIMS, and lungs were allocated to a 29-year-old man from Bahrain, admitted in MGM Healthcare, Chennai.”

He added, “Two green corridors were created on February 2 in conjunction with the retrieval timings from PGIMER to Chandigarh airport around 3pm to enable safe passage for the transport of retrieved heart and lungs. With everyone pitching in, the procedural formalities, harvesting process as well as transportation of the organs were completed despite the time crunch.”