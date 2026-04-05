Accused in Congress leader murder case brought to Ludhiana from Bihar

The police on Saturday brought to Ludhiana from Bihar the two accused arrested in connection with the murder of a Congress leader Parminder Tiwari. Police say probe links killing to land dispute. (HT Photo)

The police have also recovered the axe and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

The accused, Vijay Kumar alias Ajay, 22, of Khokhran village in Machhiwara and Lucky, 27, of Iraq village in Machhiwara, were arrested on April 2 from Jamalpur in Bihar’s Munger district, where they had been hiding at a relative’s house after fleeing Punjab following after killing Tiwar, a block president.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused had executed the killing on March 29 near Malwa Chowk, reportedly attacking Tiwari with an axe before escaping on a motorcycle.

The DCP said the murder stemmed from a dispute over a 15-square-yard parcel of panchayat land after removal of an alleged encroachment, which had led to prolonged enmity between the accused and the victim’s side.

According to police, the duo had conducted recce of the victim’s movements in the days leading up to the attack.

After the crime, the accused allegedly abandoned their motorcycle and weapon before travelling by bus to Delhi and subsequently reaching Bihar, where they were later traced and arrested.

Police said the axe used in the murder and the motorcycle have also been recovered.

The DCP added that no political angle has emerged so far in the case.